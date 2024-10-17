Mets Make Unpopular Decision Ahead of Must-Win NLCS Game 4
For the second time in three games in the NLCS, the New York Mets were shut out.
In Game 3 on Wednesday, New York was blanked by the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-0, to fall behind in the series 2-1.
But despite putting together just four hits on the night and facing a must-win game on Thursday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is sticking with the same lineup he's had in the first three games.
With the Dodgers expected to start Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Game 4, Mendoza still feels confident putting out a right-handed heavy lineup.
"The guys that are in there got us to this point," Mendoza said pointing to the Mets' clubhouse. "And I'm pretty confident that they'll come through."
Despite Mendoza expressing confidence, it has been a major struggle for Francisco Alvarez, Jose Iglesias and J.D. Martinez.
Alvarez in particular has endured a rough postseason; after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts on Wednesday, the 22-year-old has gone just 7-for-35 with one run batted and 13 strikeouts during the playoffs.
Mendoza is confident, however, in Alvarez's ability to get back on track.
"He's a good hitter, he's a good player. We're facing an elite pitching staff, as well. He'll come through for us," Mendoza said about his young catcher.
New York has also seen the magic diminish from Iglesias; although the 34-year-old infielder was known for his big hits throughout the regular season, he's gone just 9-for-40 with no extra-base hits this postseason. Nonetheless, the veteran is expected to remain in the lineup, despite fellow second baseman Jeff McNeil being placed on the NLCS roster.
Martinez has also struggled in his limited playing time this postseason, with Jesse Winker getting more opportunities as the Mets' DH. In 16 playoff at-bats, the 37-year-old has only four hits and two runs batted in; Wednesday's game was Martinez's first start since October 9 against the Phillies, and he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.
With Mendoza expected to keep the same lineup for this crucial Game 4 matchup, he is hoping the Mets can get their offense going against Yamamoto, who is coming off five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS on October 11. Meanwhile, Jose Quintana will take the hill for New York in his first start in over a week; the lefty pitched five innings of one-run ball in the Mets' series-clinching win over the Phillies on October 9.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EST at Citi Field.