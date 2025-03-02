Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes assertion about Tylor Megill
The New York Mets rotation will be put to the test to start the 2025 season with two key starters set to miss a significant amount of time.
Newly signed starting pitcher Frankie Montas will not throw for 6-8 weeks due to a high-grade lat strain and lefty Sean Manaea will be out until at least mid-April after suffering aright oblique strain.
With New York expected to be without Montas and Manaea for the foreseeable future, other starters will have to step up. Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill are viewed as viable options. As for the aforementioned Megill, who is poised to be in the rotation this season with both Montas and Manaea on the IL, manager Carlos Mendoza expressed high hopes for the right-hander this season.
The second-year skipper was a guest on the Foul Territory podcast and sounded very optimistic and excited about how Megill can contribute to the Mets' rotation.
“Tylor Megill is a guy that I’m really excited about this year," Mendoza said. "He's been in the league now, he's up and down, but this is a guy who throws 96-97 [mph]; he's got really good stuff. He should be a guy in this league and we're counting on him."
It hasn't been a smooth major league career for the right-handed Megill thus far as he enters his fifth season at the big league level. In 74 career games [67 starts], the 29-year-old has gone 21-21 with a 4.56 ERA, 346 strikeouts, 130 walks and a 1.39 WHIP across 341.1 innings. Megill has flashed excellence at times and has struggled as well.
Megill has been shuffled to and from the minor leagues on several occasions since being called up during the 2021 regular season. Megill, who now has only one option remaining, stepped in for the injured Paul Blackburn (back injury) in late-August and proceeded to pitch well down the stretch to help the Mets clinch a Wild Card spot in 2024.
Throughout his entire career, Megill has been asked to fill-in when starters have gone down with injury. In the past, Megill has always answered the bell when receiving an opportunity to pitch in the Mets' rotation. The team and the pitcher will be hoping for continued success in 2025.