Mets manager gives optimistic Francisco Alvarez, Jeff McNeil injury updates
The New York Mets managed well enough in their first road trip of the 2025 season, especially considering the plethora of injuries that plagued their roster before Opening Day.
Most notable among these are the ailments starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas have dealt with that kept them sidelined for much of spring training, starting catcher Francisco Alvarez suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand in early March, and veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil dealing with a low-grade right oblique strain, which he has been rehabbing since March 13.
This is a lot of injuries for a team to deal with so early in the season. However, when Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with the media on April 4 ahead of New York's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, he provided some positive updates on Alvarez, McNeil, and starting pitcher Paul Blackburn, who is dealing with knee inflammation.
"We wanted them to be here for the intros. But also, they're doing a lot of baseball activity," Mendoza said when asked about the injured players being present at Citi Field on Friday, per an X post from SNY. "I haven't seen [Alvarez], but he's scheduled a catch a bullpen today already, I think he's catching Senga.
"I saw McNeil, he's already hitting off a machine in the cages. Alvy, I think he's scheduled to hit BP in the cages today, already swinging the bat," Mendoza added. "Blackburn continues to throw and I think he's scheduled to throw a bullpen tomorrow, if I'm not mistaken."
He concluded by saying, "These guys are here not only for the ceremonies and the introduction, but to continue to do their baseball activities as well."
Barring any setbacks, it sounds like the Mets could be getting much healthier in the coming weeks.