Mets Hit Another Walk-Off Homer to Extend Winning Streak
Friday's game had a very familiar ending for the New York Mets.
Of the Mets' 77 wins this season, 10 of them have come in walk-off fashion. The latest hero was Mark Vientos, who hit New York's third walk-off home run since August 19 to extend the team's winning streak to eight games.
Facing Cincinnati Reds southpaw Justin Wilson in the bottom of the tenth inning, the Mets' third baseman battled in an eight-pitch at-bat before getting a 97 mph fastball low and in. Vientos promptly slammed it into the left field seats to send Citi Field into another wild celebration.
The game-winning blast was Vientos' third hit and second homer of the night; he previously hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning off Reds opener Fernando Cruz. The 24-year-old also recorded his second walk-off home run of the season, as he had previously sent the fans home happy on April 28 against the St. Louis Cardinals, just a day after being called up to the majors.
"I don’t know if I believe in magic,” Vientos said after the game. “But I think we have the energy and the right mindset going into this month, because we’re hungry and we want to make it to the playoffs."
These kinds of hits have been nothing new to the Mets' young third baseman, who has emerged as one of the best at his position. Since May 15 (when he was called back up to the big leagues), he's hit .281/.337/.537 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs, 56 RBI, and a 143 wRC+ to catalyze a deadly New York lineup.
"He’s been everything and more," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.
Thanks to their latest heroics, the Mets have kept pace with the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card race; the bitter rivals are currently tied for the third Wild Card spot in the National League. New York will look to gain the upper hand on Saturday, as they try to win their three-game series against the Reds and extend their winning streak - their longest since 2019 - to nine games.