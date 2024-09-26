Mets’ ‘Mojo’ Compared to Recent NL Pennant Winner, Per Insider
The 2024 New York Mets have been full of surprises, captivating fans with everything from walk-off victories and breakout years from low-risk veteran signings to impromptu postgame concerts by a utility infielder.
In an ESPN+ exclusive article published Thursday, multiple insiders shared bold predictions about MLB’s most dangerous teams. Jesse Rogers offered an intriguing take on the NL Wild Card hopeful Mets.
“I spoke to a scout who was at Citi Field on Sunday night when the Mets beat the Phillies. The environment was electric. New York feels like it has the same mojo that propelled the Diamondbacks to the World Series last season,” Rogers wrote.
The 2023 Diamondbacks snuck into the postseason with 84 wins, claiming the final NL Wild Card spot. Expectations were low for a team that had won just 74 games the previous year and was only two seasons removed from a 52-110 finish. Yet, driven by 22-year-old Corbin Carroll and heroic performances from their young pitching staff, they upset both the Dodgers and Phillies on their way to their first World Series appearance since 2001. Nicknamed “The Answerbacks” for their knack for come-from-behind wins, they overcame a 7-25 stretch before ultimately falling short in the Fall Classic, losing in five games to the Rangers.
Like Arizona, the Mets entered the season with more eyes on the future than the present. They hired first-time manager Carlos Mendoza and had recently offloaded two massive “win-now” contracts in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander during a disappointing 2023 season, where they won just 75 games following a 101-win campaign the year before.
Since their 22-33 start, the Mets have posted a league-best 65-37 record, capturing the hearts of fans along the way. They have rallied behind utility infielder José Iglesias’ hit song “OMG” and the McDonald’s character Grimace, credited with sparking a seven-game winning streak after throwing out the first pitch on June 12. A purple seat has since been installed at Citi Field in honor of their good-luck charm.
The Mets' starting pitching has been lights out, leading the NL in ERA since the All-Star break. Closer Edwin Díaz is heating up, recording 42 strikeouts in 24 innings since the break while allowing just one run all month. Rookie Luisangel Acuña emerged as a surprise hero, hitting three home runs and posting a .375 average in his first 10 big league games after struggling in Triple-A, helping the team stay afloat during Francisco Lindor’s absence with a back injury. Now, Lindor appears ready to return.
Seemingly, the stars are aligning in Queens. With a one-game lead over the Braves and five games left, the Mets are in control of their own destiny. A road sweep of the Brewers and at least one Royals victory over Atlanta could clinch a Wild Card berth by Monday. If not, a season-ending doubleheader in Atlanta—postponed to Monday due to Hurricane Helene—will set the stage for a dramatic finish, just one day before the postseason begins.
NL Wild Card teams have reached the World Series in each of the last two seasons. If the scouts are correct, the Mets might just have enough magic left to make it three in a row.