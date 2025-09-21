Mets no longer in control of playoff destiny after demoralizing loss
The unthinkable has happened for the 2025 New York Mets.
After dropping their series finale to the last-place Washington Nationals on Sunday, the Mets are no longer in control of their playoff destiny. With the Cincinnati Reds defeating the Chicago Cubs and holding the tie-breaking with the Mets, they now hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
It has truly been a tale of two seasons for New York, which at one point this season had the best record in all of baseball at 45-24 on June 13 and held a 5.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East. The best record in baseball and division lead have since been lost, with the Mets going 35-51 since June 13, as well as losing 11 out of their last 15 games.
The Mets now stand on the verge of shockingly missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
"We've got to keep going," manager Carlos Mendoza said after Sunday's game. "We've got six more. A lot can happen. That's where we're at."
Seemingly nothing has gone right for the Mets over the last three months as the team has had to endure three stretches of seven straight losses or more, as well as the veteran starters not giving the Mets much length, the bullpen struggling to hold onto leads and the offense failing to come through during the late innings.
Francisco Lindor was also blunt on where the Mets currently stand after their latest brutal loss, saying, "It comes down to winning. We've put ourselves in this position, so we've got to find a way to get out of it."
With just six games left to go in the regular season (all on the road against the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins), the Mets' playoff hopes may come down to the last day of the regular season, which is something we have seen before from this team, including last year.
Despite no longer being in control of their own playoff destiny, Mendoza remains confident in the Mets' ability to make the postseason, given the talent this team possesses.
"You look at the talent there, we're one hit away, making one play, making one pitch. We're close," Mendoza said. "We just haven't been able to get that last hit, make that play when we need to, or to execute a pitch, so it could happen."