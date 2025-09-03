Mets' Nolan McLean makes more history in latest brilliant start
New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean is off to an incredible start to his major league career.
McLean now has four wins in as many starts and boasts a 1.37 ERA across 26.1 innings. In doing so, the 24-year-old became the 25th pitcher in MLB history to win each of his first four starts; he also became just the second MLB pitcher to go 4-0 with a sub-1.50 ERA and 25-plus strikeouts over his first four career starts.
McLean's early dominance has also cemented him in Mets history. His 28 strikeouts are the most of any Mets starter through their first four starts, surpassing Tylor Megill, Matt Harvey, Dwight Gooden, and Dick Selma, who are all tied with 26.
Read More: Mets sweep Phillies behind Nolan McLean's historic night
In his latest start McLean faced some adversity early, issuing two walks and surrendering two runs in the first inning. But the young right-hander bounced back in a big way, retiring the final 14 hitters he faced. In six innings of work, McLean struck out seven with three walks, three hits, and just the two runs scored in the first frame.
Nolan McLean making a strong impression in the Mets clubhouse
Following the win, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was complimentary of his young pitcher's ability to bounce back after his first shaky start.
"We all saw the first inning," Mendoza said. "Especially the sweeper and the curveball, he didn't have command of those pitches. That's what you call pitching: understanding that you have to make adjustments and find a way to get through five, six innings."
When asked about how he managed his pitch selection in the game, McLean explained that he "started to lose confidence in the sweeper and curveball early" but once he "got in a groove" he tried it again with much more success.
In just his fourth start, McLean has shown an impressive maturity and confidence to not only recognize when his stuff isn't there, but to be able to go back to it later in the game when he has settled in. McLean's confidence has drawn the attention of his teammates, including catcher Luis Torrens.
"It's the attitude that he has when he's on that mound," Torrens said through a translator. "He's always on there trying to compete. He has that attitude and that flair of a superstar."
Seven-year veteran Pete Alonso also recognized McLean for his commitment to the little details, crediting the rookie's work ethic for his stunning start.
"I know everyone's gonna be talking about all the great stuff he's doing on the field, which is for sure warranted, but how's going about his business, the day-to-day, it's super impressive. That's the reason why he's been able to do what he's been able to do on the field," Alonso explained.
It's no surprise that McLean's teammates have high praise, as the right-hander has immediately impacted winning since making his major league debut just over two weeks ago. While key starters Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga have scuffled, McLean and fellow prospect Jonah Tong are asserting themselves in the rotation.
Read More: Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong sharp in MLB debut
The club is yet to make a decision on the struggling veterans, but have been weighing their options. According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, the Mets are learning toward starting McLean on normal rest to pitch this Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, with Tong pitching the night before.
With Clay Holmes set to close the series against the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon, David Peterson is the most likely candidate to pitch Friday night against the Reds. But with Peterson coming off one of his worst outings of the season and Brandon Sproat impressing in his latest start, the Mets could complete the pitching prospect trifecta by adding the 24-year-old to the rotation for this weekend.
With the postseason approaching, every game is crucial. But with the Reds looming five games behind the Mets for the final Wild Card spot, a big swing in the wrong direction in Cincinnati could prove disastrous for New York's season.
That said, the club will have to start their best pitchers down the stretch, which McLean and Tong certainly appear to be.