Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong sharp in MLB debut
New York Mets top pitching prospect Jonah Tong made his long-awaited debut Friday night against the Miami Marlins at a raucous Citi Field.
The young right-hander was impressive, allowing just one earned run through five innings, with no walks and six strikeouts. The Mets gave him some breathing room early, jumping all over Marlins starter Eury Pérez.
Tong made quick work of the first three batters he saw, retiring them in order with just six pitches. The right-hander had to wait 24 minutes before throwing another pitch as the Mets' offensive onslaught began.
Read More: Mets star reliever pinpoints source of struggles
The first five Mets batters reached base and came home on homers by Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo, and by the time Tong returned to the mound, he was operating with a 5-run cushion.
Otto Lopez led off the second inning with a double down the third base line, but Tong stranded him, pitching to contact and retiring the next three batters in order without the ball leaving the infield.
Read More: New York Mets' disappointing pitcher needs elbow surgery
The Mets' lineup gave their young starter some more rest and insurance in the bottom of the second with another offensive explosion. Pete Alonso blasted a two-run homer, Starling Marte picked up an RBI single, and Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double.
With Tong at 26 pitches, the Marlins had to call on their third pitcher to close out the second frame as Perez and Tyler Zuber combined for 78 pitches. After Francisco Lindor added two more runs, Tong returned with a 12-0 lead.
Tong's second career base runner reached on a broken bat poke just out of the reach of Taylor in center field. Three pitches later, the 22-year-old picked up his first major league punch-out on a devastating curveball.
With runners on first and second, Tong caught Jakob Marsee looking for his second strikeout and got Agustín Ramírez to ground out to retire the side.
Read More: New York Mets manager provides Tylor Megill update
Tong notched his third and fourth Ks in a 1-2-3 fourth inning, but allowed a lead-off double and a base hit in the 5th that got the Marlins on the board. After another strikeout, two straight errors brought home another run and put runners on second and third.
A Lopez single brought both home, and Tong sat at 91 pitches, just one out away from qualifying for the win. With Citi Field on its feet, anticipating it would be his last batter of the night, Tong delivered his sixth strikeout to end the inning.
It wasn't a perfect outing, but Tong certainly showcased his impressive arsenal. In his first inning, Tong's fastball was on point, and he generated whiffs with his curveball from an orthodox delivery.
Dominant all year in the minors, Tong forced his way onto the big league roster. After his strong debut, the Mets seemingly have two top prospects in Tong and Nolan McLean as key contributors in their rotation.
As the pennant race continues for New York, these two promising young talents could prove to be the difference down the stretch.