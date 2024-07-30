Mets Not Included on Veteran Starter's No-Trade List
So you're saying there's a chance?
While it's unknown if the Chicago Cubs will move veteran right-handed starter Jameson Taillon by the 6 p.m. EST MLB trade deadline, his no-trade list does not include the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
As Heyman noted, there's uncertainty surrounding whether Taillon will be traded by the deadline's end in the next two and a half hours.
That being said, starting pitching is once again extremely expensive and a number of contenders are in need of it in order to improve their clubs down the stretch.
Taillon has a more than solid 7-6 record, 3.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 104.2 innings (18 starts) for the Cubs this season.
The 32-year-old is also New York proven after spending two seasons with the Yankees from 2021-2022. The righty's best campaign in pinstripes came in his final year in the Bronx, where he went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 177.1 innings (32 starts).
Taillon can also help a team's rotation beyond this season as he comes along with two more years of control at $18 million per year.
The Mets spoke to the Miami Marlins about lefty starter Trevor Rogers, but he was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles for two prospects earlier today. Rogers has two more years of club control, and Baltimore dished out their no. 5 prospect in infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers to get it done.
New York is not in an ideal spot to land a starter given the astronomical prices. They recently lost ace Kodai Senga for the remainder of the regular season to a high-grade calf strain and placed rookie hurler Christian Scott on the IL with a UCL sprain.
President of baseball operations David Stearns is seeking rotation help, however, this is a difficult task as time ticks down.