How the Mets Could Get a Freddy Peralta Extension Done

When asked about potential contract negotiations with the New York Mets, Freddy Peralta slyly offered up a response of "no comment."

But behind the remark and his coy delivery is the likelihood that both sides are interested, eager, and currently working in some capacity to get an extension done. While Peralta is still a newcomer in the Mets organization, he appears to be settling in nicely. After abstaining from comment on active negotiations, Peralta told the media that "everything has been amazing," speaking highly of the club "from the bottom to the top."

Freddy Peralta is asked if he's had any extension talks with the Mets:



"No comment 😃"

But Peralta, who has established himself as one of the league's best arms over the past few seasons, is still yet to cash in on a major payday. The 29-year-old right hander is currently entering the final year of a five-year, $15.5 million extension that was given out by David Stearns during his time as general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers.

While that deal looks like a bargain now, it shows how Stearns felt about Peralta even before his multiple All-Star seasons. Now, having given up top tier prospects in a trade to bring him to New York, it seems logical that the Mets president of baseball operations would look to extend the time they have together before he hits free agency after the season.

What Freddy Peralta is Looking for in a Contract

Peralta, while clearly keen on remaining in Queens, will have certain demands that need to be met to get the deal done. In a March 2nd article from The Athletic, Peralta told Ken Rosenthal that his preference is to go long with his next contract and sign a deal that would set him up to finish his career there.

If there's one thing that we know about Stearns from his first couple of years with the Mets, he does not like having pitchers on long-term deals. The executive has yet to sign a pitcher for longer than three years and has seemingly started to adopt the same philosophy with position players, using high-AAV, short-term contracts to lure free agents Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco this offseason.

But with the strong relationship between Peralta and Stearns, and both sides reportedly interested in making it happen, it seems to be less of an issue of "if" and more of question of "how" and "when." According to Peralta, there's no rush, saying that "whenever the moment comes, we can work [on a deal]."

Freddy Peralta says he's open to extension talks with the Mets at any time, meaning Opening Day is not a deadline



On his feel of the Mets so far: "I feel that they have my back"

The Mets could also take a slower approach to the negotiations, and have already indicated a desire to let the player settle into his role with the new team before locking anything down. That said, if Peralta comes out and performs how everyone hopes in New York, the price could continue to rise.

As Rosenthal points out in his piece, Peralta was projected by Will Sammon and Tim Britton back in January to land a four-year, $112 million extension. But with Perata's added emphasis on length, Rosenthal offers that the Mets could opt to give more years and a lower average annual value.

This kind of deal would likely push Stearns slightly out of his comfort zone but could end up being great business compared to what Peralta could get on the open market at the end of the season. With feelings seemingly mutual between both sides, it could be sooner rather than later that the 2026 Opening Day starter is signed for years to come.

