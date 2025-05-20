Mets' offense continues to struggle across the board
The New York Mets' offense has hit a rough patch, continuing to struggle top to bottom in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the first game of their series. The Mets have dropped four of their last five games, managing just eight runs total over that stretch.
The Mets' top hitters, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, who respectively bat leadoff and second in the lineup, are both in major slumps. Lindor has just one hit in his last 22 at-bats, while Soto is in the middle of a 4-for-29 slide at the plate.
"We're gonna have ups and downs. We just have to keep our chin up and keep moving forward," Soto said to reporters after the game. "It's a game of failure. Sometimes you're gonna fail, and you just gotta keep moving forward. It doesn't matter what."
More concerning than Lindor and Soto's struggles at the plate is the Mets' persistent inability to hit with runners in scoring position, a problem that's haunted them all season. Over their last five games, they are hitting just .135 in those crucial situations.
Manager Carlos Mendoza emphasized that the Mets need to capitalize on their opportunities and take better at-bats when they arise.
"At times, we're taking really good pitches to hit, being passive. Then we're chasing. We've got to start executing," Mendoza said.
Despite Monday’s loss, the Mets remain in a strong position at 29-19, 10 games over .500. Unfortunately, their recent slide has allowed the Philadelphia Phillies to tie New York for first place in the NL East; while the Mets have one more win, Philadelphia (28-18) currently has a higher winning percentage (.609).
Much of the Mets' success has been anchored by a dominant pitching staff, which currently owns the best ERA in baseball at 2.87, consistently keeping the team in games. However, if they hope to stay atop the division and make a serious postseason run, they'll need to address their lingering issues at the plate, especially with runners in scoring position. The offense has struggled to capitalize on opportunities, and until that changes, their full potential remains just out of reach.
If they can solve those problems, though, this Mets squad has all the makings of a true powerhouse in the National League.