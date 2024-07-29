Mets’ Offseason Blueprint Could Affect Trade Deadline Strategy
The New York Mets have played themselves into being buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
While president of baseball operations David Stearns has already made moves for relievers' Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek while also adding Jesse Winker to the outfield equation, the recent injuries to Kodai Senga and Christian Scott have turned New York’s attention toward bolstering their starting rotation before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.
Yet, Larry Brooks of The New York Post noted that the Mets should not lose sight of their “nimble” offseason strategy over the next day; even if it might impact this season’s chances of success.
“Team president David Stearns and the hierarchy have an obligation to be nimble approaching Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline,” Brooks wrote.
“If that means strategically reverting to the apparent offseason plan by moving players on walk-year contracts in exchange for younger players who could be difference-makers on the Mets’ next World Series team, that is something to which the front office must remain open even if a deal such as that could compromise the playoff race.”
The two specific players Brooks claims the Mets should remain open to trading are starters' Luis Severino and Sean Manaea. Because Severino will be a free agent and Manaea has a player opt-out after this season, “Stearns has the obligation to make that move” if the Mets are presented with a compelling package of prospects for either pitcher.
While that may be true, even if the Mets were offered multiple top-tier prospects for Severino or Manaea, trading them away after Senga and Scott’s injuries would likely send the wrong message to the team and fanbase.
Stearns’ final deadline decisions will ultimately boil down to whether he's convinced this current Mets roster is a true 2024 World Series contender.
If he does not, that leaves the door open for some controversial moves getting made between now and Tuesday's 6 p.m. deadline.