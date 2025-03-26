Inside The Mets

Mets On SI Staff: 2025 Record, MLB Division Winner Predictions

Find out who the Mets On SI staff is predicting to win each division ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Our staff is also offering Mets' record predictions as well.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 14, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) congratulates shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after scoring during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) congratulates shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after scoring during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Opening Day is now just one day away and the New York Mets are set to embark on one of their most highly anticipated seasons in quite some time.

The Mets On SI staff has you covered for all Mets record and division standings predictions ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Check out what Pat Ragazzo and his staff are predicting for this upcoming campaign below!

Pat Ragazzo: Mets record prediction: 94-68, 1st in NL East

NL Central: Chicago Cubs

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Boston Red Sox

AL Central: Detroit Tigers

AL West: Houston Astros

Mike Phillips: Mets record prediction: 91-71, 2nd in NL East

NL East: Atlanta Braves

NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Baltimore Orioles

AL Central: Detroit Tigers

AL West: Texas Rangers

Joe Najarian: Mets record prediction: 94-68, 2nd in NL East

NL East: Philadelphia Phillies

NL Central: Cincinnati Reds

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: New York Yankees

AL Central: Kansas City Royals

AL West: Texas Rangers

Grant Young: Mets record prediction: 90-72, 2nd in NL East

NL East: Philadelphia Phillies

NL Central: Chicago Cubs

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: New York Yankees

AL Central: Minnesota Twins

AL West: Seattle Mariners

Troy Brock: Mets record prediction: 89-73, 3rd in NL East

NL East - Atlanta Braves

NL Central - Chicago Cubs

NL West - Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East - Toronto Blue Jays

AL Central - Cleveland Guardians

AL West - Texas Rangers

Michael Sakuraba: Mets record prediction: 90-72, 1st in NL East

NL Central: Pittsburgh Pirates

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers 

AL East: New York Yankees

AL Central: Detroit Tigers

AL West: Texas Rangers 

John Sparaco: Mets record prediction: 90-72, 2nd in NL East

NL East: Philadelphia Phillies

NL Central: Chicago Cubs

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Boston Red Sox

AL Central: Kansas City Royals

AL West: Texas Rangers

Logan VanDine: Mets record prediction: 93-69, 1st in the NL East

NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Boston Red Sox

AL Central: Cleveland Guardians

AL West: Texas Rangers

Harrison Francesa: Mets record prediction: 89-73, 2nd in NL East

NL East- Atlanta Braves

NL Central- Milwaukee Brewers

NL West- Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East- New York Yankees

AL Central- Detroit Tigers

AL West- Houston Astros

Lindsay Crosby: Mets record prediction: 86-76, 3rd in NL East

NL East: Atlanta Braves

NL Central: Chicago Cubs

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Boston Red Sox

AL Central: Kansas City Royals

AL West: Texas Rangers

Ezra Lombardi: Mets record prediction: 94-68, 1st in NL East

NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Boston Red Sox

AL Central: Detroit Tigers

AL West: Seattle Mariners

Jake Brown: Mets record prediction: 92-70, 2nd in the NL East

NL East: Atlanta Braves

NL Central: Chicago Cubs

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Boston Red Sox 

AL Central: Cleveland Guardians

AL West: Texas Rangers

Martino Puccio: Mets record prediction: 91-71, 2nd in NL East

NL East: Atlanta Braves

NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

AL East: Boston Red Sox 

AL Central: Kansas City Royals

AL West: Texas Rangers

