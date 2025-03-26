Mets On SI Staff: 2025 Record, MLB Division Winner Predictions
Opening Day is now just one day away and the New York Mets are set to embark on one of their most highly anticipated seasons in quite some time.
The Mets On SI staff has you covered for all Mets record and division standings predictions ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Check out what Pat Ragazzo and his staff are predicting for this upcoming campaign below!
Pat Ragazzo: Mets record prediction: 94-68, 1st in NL East
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Detroit Tigers
AL West: Houston Astros
Mike Phillips: Mets record prediction: 91-71, 2nd in NL East
NL East: Atlanta Braves
NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Baltimore Orioles
AL Central: Detroit Tigers
AL West: Texas Rangers
Joe Najarian: Mets record prediction: 94-68, 2nd in NL East
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central: Cincinnati Reds
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: New York Yankees
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Texas Rangers
Grant Young: Mets record prediction: 90-72, 2nd in NL East
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: New York Yankees
AL Central: Minnesota Twins
AL West: Seattle Mariners
Troy Brock: Mets record prediction: 89-73, 3rd in NL East
NL East - Atlanta Braves
NL Central - Chicago Cubs
NL West - Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East - Toronto Blue Jays
AL Central - Cleveland Guardians
AL West - Texas Rangers
Michael Sakuraba: Mets record prediction: 90-72, 1st in NL East
NL Central: Pittsburgh Pirates
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: New York Yankees
AL Central: Detroit Tigers
AL West: Texas Rangers
John Sparaco: Mets record prediction: 90-72, 2nd in NL East
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Texas Rangers
Logan VanDine: Mets record prediction: 93-69, 1st in the NL East
NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Cleveland Guardians
AL West: Texas Rangers
Harrison Francesa: Mets record prediction: 89-73, 2nd in NL East
NL East- Atlanta Braves
NL Central- Milwaukee Brewers
NL West- Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East- New York Yankees
AL Central- Detroit Tigers
AL West- Houston Astros
Lindsay Crosby: Mets record prediction: 86-76, 3rd in NL East
NL East: Atlanta Braves
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Texas Rangers
Ezra Lombardi: Mets record prediction: 94-68, 1st in NL East
NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Detroit Tigers
AL West: Seattle Mariners
Jake Brown: Mets record prediction: 92-70, 2nd in the NL East
NL East: Atlanta Braves
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Cleveland Guardians
AL West: Texas Rangers
Martino Puccio: Mets record prediction: 91-71, 2nd in NL East
NL East: Atlanta Braves
NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Texas Rangers