Mets Organization Among Top-Five ‘Bad Reputations’ in MLB Player Poll
The 28-36 New York Mets record is a good indication of how the season has gone, but it's often been much worse for a variety of reasons.
If one season could end, Mets fans would be hoping for this one, which is saying something considering some of the years they've dealt with. From bad play, a lack of willingness to compete in the offseason, and clear tension around the team, it's been a disaster.
Considering the fan base can tell how bad the vibes look to be on the team, others around baseball are also picking up on the situation. And, according to The Athletic's MLB player poll, things might actually be worse than they look.
The Athletic polled 79 players, asking "What organizations have bad reputations among players?"
Unfortunately, New York ranked in the top five.
They were in the mix with teams like the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox, a telling sign of how bad everything has truly gone.
"The reasons players listed were varied, but mostly involved an organization’s lack of spending or player development," The Athletic wrote.
The Mets have spent over the past few seasons outside of this offseason, so that side of things doesn't make much sense for them. They haven't exactly hit it out of the park when it comes to player development, however.
But, while they haven't done a great job in player development, that might not exactly be the worst thing. Of course, every team wants to keep homegrown talent and win with what they drafted.
However, many of the top teams in baseball have gotten to where they are due to trades and free-agency signings. Cohen, if he wanted to, could land many free agents due to his ability to spend.
No matter the reasoning, it's a bad look that New York ranks in the top five of this category. With a massive offseason coming up, one that could be franchise-changing, they don't want players around the league to view them as a bad organization.
If players around the league view them as a bad place to play, it's tough to imagine they'll be a destination for the best players in the game.
Still, winning can change everything, and if Cohen spends how he's expected to, perhaps players will start looking at them a bit differently.