Mets Owner Steve Cohen Assesses David Stearns' 2025 Offseason
The New York Mets have been extremely busy this offseason.
Of course, the biggest move they made was signing superstar slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal, which is the biggest contract in sports history. And their most recent move was bringing beloved first baseman Pete Alonso back on a two-year, $54 million contract.
Both of these moves (not to mention the plethora of other acquisitions they've made, such as re-signing Sean Manaea and signing left-handed reliever AJ Minter) have earned Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns a lot of acclaim from New York fans.
But the most important man to please is Stearns' boss, Mets owner Steve Cohen.
And in a February 7 article from Fox Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar, Cohen made his opinion of Stearns' offseason moves extremely clear.
"That's why I hired him," Cohen said of Stearns' decisions over the offseason. "He's very good at what he does. He's very patient and disciplined and thoughtful and that's the kind of thing you start to see paying dividends over time. We're seeing it."
He later added, "David has a way of doing things that kind of really fits into my philosophy. I totally get where he's coming from and why he's doing what he's doing. I share those philosophies."
It hasn't taken Stearns long to endear himself to not only Cohen, but to the entire Mets fanbase. But he likely won't become a legend within the franchise until they produce a World Series championship while he's the one making roster decisions.