Mets Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Schedules, and More
The 2024 MLB season is entering its final stages. Just how long it lasts for the New York Mets remains to be seen.
After a slow start to the season, the Mets are in the thick of the National League playoff hunt. While taking the NL East might be out of the question, the Mets are one of the primary contenders for one of the three Wild Card spots.
Keep track of New York's playoff affairs, such as the ongoing standings, scores of interest, and more with Mets On SI's playoff tracker below:
NL East
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
1. Philadelphia
85
57
2. METS
78
64
7
3. Atlanta
77
65
8
NL Wild Card
Team
Wins
Losses
GB (of 3rd)
1. San Diego
81
63
2. Arizona
79
64
3. METS
79
64
Atlanta
77
65
1
Chicago Cubs
72
70
6
St. Louis
72
70
6
Mets Magic Numbers
Clinch Wild Card: 21
Weekly Scores and Schedule
(ALL TIMES ET)
Sunday, September 8
Cincinnati @ METS, 1:40 p.m., SNY/MLB Network
Toronto @ Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia @ Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle @ St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
NY Yankees @ Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco @ San Diego, 4:10 p.m., Apple TV+
Arizona @ Houston. 7 p.m., ESPN
Monday, September 9
METS @ Toronto, 7:07 p.m., SNY
Cincinnati @ Atlanta, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs @ LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., ESPN+
Tuesday, September 10
METS @ Toronto, 7:07 p.m., SNY
Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta @ Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati @ St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas @ Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs @ LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, September 11
METS @ Toronto. 3:07 p.m., SNY
Texas @ Arizona, 3:40 p.m., ESPN+
Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta @ Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati @ St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m., FS1
Chicago Cubs @ LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday, September 12
Cincinnati @ St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Friday, September 13
METS @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., WPIX
St. Louis @ Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
LA Dodgers @ Atlanta, 7:20 p.m., Apple TV+
Chicago Cubs @ Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee @ Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego @ San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, September 7
METS @ Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., SNY
St. Louis @ Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
LA Dodgers @ Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs @ Colorado. 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee @ Arizona, 8:10 p.m., ESPN+
San Diego @ San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Current NL Playoff Matchups
(1) Philadelphia: BYE
(2) LA Dodgers: BYE
(3) Milwaukee vs. (6) METS
(4) San Diego vs. (5) Arizona