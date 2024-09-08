Mets Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Schedules, and More

Inside The Mets

Sep 4, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox with left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and third baseman Mark Vientos (27) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The 2024 MLB season is entering its final stages. Just how long it lasts for the New York Mets remains to be seen.

After a slow start to the season, the Mets are in the thick of the National League playoff hunt. While taking the NL East might be out of the question, the Mets are one of the primary contenders for one of the three Wild Card spots.

Keep track of New York's playoff affairs, such as the ongoing standings, scores of interest, and more with Mets On SI's playoff tracker below:

NL East

Team

Wins

Losses

GB

1. Philadelphia

85

57

2. METS

78

64

7

3. Atlanta

77

65

8

NL Wild Card

Team

Wins

Losses

GB (of 3rd)

1. San Diego

81

63

2. Arizona

79

64

3. METS

79

64

Atlanta

77

65

1

Chicago Cubs

72

70

6

St. Louis

72

70

6

Mets Magic Numbers

Clinch Wild Card: 21

Weekly Scores and Schedule

(ALL TIMES ET)

Sunday, September 8

Cincinnati @ METS, 1:40 p.m., SNY/MLB Network
Toronto @ Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia @ Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle @ St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
NY Yankees @ Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco @ San Diego, 4:10 p.m., Apple TV+
Arizona @ Houston. 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, September 9

METS @ Toronto, 7:07 p.m., SNY
Cincinnati @ Atlanta, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs @ LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., ESPN+

Tuesday, September 10

METS @ Toronto, 7:07 p.m., SNY
Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta @ Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati @ St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas @ Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs @ LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, September 11

METS @ Toronto. 3:07 p.m., SNY
Texas @ Arizona, 3:40 p.m., ESPN+
Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta @ Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati @ St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego @ Seattle, 9:40 p.m., FS1
Chicago Cubs @ LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday, September 12

Cincinnati @ St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Friday, September 13

METS @ Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., WPIX
St. Louis @ Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
LA Dodgers @ Atlanta, 7:20 p.m., Apple TV+
Chicago Cubs @ Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee @ Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego @ San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

METS @ Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., SNY
St. Louis @ Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
LA Dodgers @ Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs @ Colorado. 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee @ Arizona, 8:10 p.m., ESPN+
San Diego @ San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Current NL Playoff Matchups

(1) Philadelphia: BYE
(2) LA Dodgers: BYE

(3) Milwaukee vs. (6) METS
(4) San Diego vs. (5) Arizona

