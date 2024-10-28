Mets Predicted to Have Historic Offseason Spending Spree
it's no secret that New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot of money and he's willing to spend it on his beloved MLB franchise.
The Mets has baseball's biggest payroll in 2024. But with many of the massive contracts included in that payroll (including that of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander), New York is well positioned to make major moves on the open market this offseason.
And an October 28 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that the Mets will set a new record with their spending this winter.
"The New York Mets aren't going to match the more than $1 billion in contracts for free agents that the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to last offseason," Miller wrote.
"Becoming the first team to sign at least three free agents to nine-figure contracts in one year, however, is well within the realm of possibility."
Miller added later, "If it becomes clear that Soto isn't happening for the Mets, though, Steve Cohen isn't going to just pack it in and embrace heading into 2025 with a modest payroll.
"He's going to re-sign Pete Alonso for around $200M," he continued.
"He's going to get at least one, possibly two of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole to address the fact that all three of this season's team leaders in innings pitched are now free agents. (All four of those pitchers figure to sign for at least $100M.)
"And he's going to add one more of the top OF/DH bats available, as Harrison Bader and JD Martinez were one-year stopgap solutions and Starling Marte isn't getting any younger or better," Miller noted. "Whether that's Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander or maybe Cody Bellinger if he declines his player option with the Cubs, nine figures on a five-year deal could be in play for any member of that trio."
Miller concluded the article by writing, "Long story short, the Mets will be very busy, and they won't be sneaking up on anyone as an 'underdog' in 2025."
Mets fans must be liking the sound of that.
Making the right moves this offseason will be pivotal for the Mets future. It's good thing that president of baseball operations David Stearns can seem to do no wrong at this point.