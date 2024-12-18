Mets Predicted to Retain Pete Alonso on $135 Million Deal
Despite the New York Mets landing prized free agent Juan Soto on a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, they're still anticipated to make more offseason moves to build off the deep playoff run they put together in 2024.
After winning 89 games last season and reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2015, New York is looking to retain some key players that got them deep into the playoffs who are now on the open market.
One of those free agents is Pete Alonso, who, after spending his first six big-league seasons with the Mets, is now a free agent for the first time in his career. While his future remains unclear, this latest prediction has the All-Star slugger staying in New York for the long term.
Manny Gómez of NJ Advance Media predicts that the Mets will re-sign the 30-year-old first baseman on a five-year, $135 million deal, especially after the New York Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday.
"All of this is good news for the Mets, who have been rumored to be in on both Alonso and (Christian Walker)," Gómez wrote. "If the Yankees end their pursuit of either player, the Mets’ bargaining power increases, helping their chances of landing either player...
"Alonso’s power lends itself better to the Mets’ lineup with Soto, an on-base machine, in it. Having a lineup of back-to-back hitters with 30-40 home run potential is difficult to find in MLB. Add third baseman Mark Vientos, who hit 27 home runs in 111 games last season, to the equation and suddenly New York has one of the scariest lineups in the game...Prediction: Cohen retains Alonso, re-signing him for five years, $135 million ($27 million AAV)."
Alonso has been one of the best power hitters in baseball since entering the league in 2019. The four-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby winner has slugged 226 career home runs which rank second all-time in Mets history. However, he is coming off a down year by his standards with the bat.
Although he played in every regular season game last season, Alonso slashed just .240/.329/.459 and had a career-worst .788 OPS with 34 home runs and 88 RBI.
Alonso has made it clear that he wants to be a Met for life and this type of contract makes sense for both sides to come together and agree on. Despite his down year on offense in 2024, Alonso has still proven to be one of the league's most prolific power hitters and will only make the Mets' lineup even more dangerous after the addition of Soto.