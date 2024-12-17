Yankees Land Cody Bellinger in Big Splash Trade With Cubs
The New York Yankees have made their second blockbuster trade of the offseason.
In a deal with the Chicago Cubs, the Bronx Bombers have landed star outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet; the Cubs, who put Bellinger on the trade block to offload his salary, are also chipping in $5 million in the trade. ESPN insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the transaction.
Bellinger, who won the 2019 NL MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers, spent the past two seasons on the North Side of the Windy City; in 2024, he hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBI, a 109 wRC+, and 2.2 fWAR. The 29-year-old has played both the outfield and first base (both significant needs for the Yankees) while boasting a sweet, left-handed swing that may work exceptionally well with Yankee Stadium's Short Porch in right field.
Shortly after Passan announced the trade, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Yankees informed Bellinger about his defensive position; he will be the team's primary center fielder. This will move team captain and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge back to his natural position in right field, and top prospect Jasson Dominguez will presumably be used in left field.
Due to his defensive versatility, left-handed power bat, and past success, the Yankees have been linked to Bellinger ever since he became a free agent during the 2022-23 offseason. In fact, the Bellinger family has ties to the Bronx Bombers, as Cody's father, Clay, played in New York from 1999 to 2001, winning a pair of World Series rings in a brief four-year career.
The 29-year-old has two years and $52.5 million remaining on his contract, which the Cubs desired to remove in favor of more financial wiggle room; with the Yankees losing Juan Soto earlier in the offseason but willing to spend the money they offered during said sweepstakes, they have made yet another bold move in hopes of upgrading a roster that claimed the American League pennant in 2024.