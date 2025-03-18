Mets prospect leans on Yankees star's guidance for MLB ascent
While New York Mets fans likely haven't beard of Bohan Adderley, they should get acquainted with it now before his ascent toward MLB really picks up steam.
Adderley is an 18-year-old infielder from Nassau in the Bahamas who inked a professional contract with New York during the 2024 MLB International Signing period for one-year, $350,000. He went on to produce a .229 batting average with a .676 OPS while swiping a staggering 27 bases in just 47 games played in the 2024 Dominican Summer League.
While the Bahamas isn't known for being a hotbed of baseball talent, New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. hails from there. And in a March 17 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post, Chisholm opened up about the relationship he has with Adderley.
“I’ve known him since he was a little kid,” Chisholm is quoted saying in the article. “Seeing what he’s doing right now, I’m pretty happy for him. … Bro, I watched this man turn into a man. I watched him go from being like 5-foot-1 to being freaking 6-foot in the next year. It was crazy.”
When Adderley was asked about Chisholm, he said, “I try to talk to him every day. To pick his brain, learn from him, use him as a tool.”
While there's surely still a lot of developing that Adderley has to do, the bright side is that he's still 18 years young and boasts a ton of talent. And with Chisholm in his corner, the sky could be the limit for this Bahamian infielder.