Mets' receive eye-opening 2025 offseason grade from MLB insider
The New York Mets were one of the busiest teams this offseason. Of course, they made the biggest splash of them all by signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal, and also made multiple other teams (such as re-signing Sean Manaea and Pete Alonso) that have been widely praised.
But that's not to say the Mets' offseason was perfect. Given the recent injuries to their starting rotation combined with the question mark about who will start at second base, there's an argument to be made that New York is still 1-2 moves away from producing a truly fantastic winter.
These questions are exacerbated when one considers the offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers put together after winning the 2024 World Series. Despite how great the Mets look on paper, only time will tell whether they (or anybody else) can come close to dethroning the Dodgers in 2025.
But that didn't keep USA Today writer Gabe Lacques and MLB insider Bob Nightengale from giving the Mets an impressive offseason grade in a February 26 article.
"New York Mets: A-," the article wrote.
"They dropped $765 million on Juan Soto, giving him the richest contract in sports history. They finally relented and re-signed first baseman Pete Alonso too. Yet, their rotation lacks a true ace, or even a No. 2 starter. For a team that spent over $1 billion this winter, they have a questionable rotation with two starters (Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas) already hurt, and losing 21 victories and 352 innings from Luis Severino and Jose Quintana," it added.
The Mets' A- was the second best in all MLB, trailing the A+ that the Dodgers received. No other team received a grade in the A-range.
As for the other NL East teams, the Atlanta Braves got a C-, the Phillies got a C+, the Washington Nationals got a D, and the Miami Marlins got an F.
That has got to make Mets fans feel even better about the grade their squad received.