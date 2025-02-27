Mets pursuing free agent infielder makes 'great sense', per insider
The New York Mets seem to have thought they'd filled their second base vacancy when signing former Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal earlier this offseason.
While Madrigal wasn't guaranteed to be New York's everyday second baseman, the thought seemed to be that a competition between him, veteran Jeff McNeil, and top prospect Luisangel Acuña during spring training would decide who'd win the starting job for Opening Day.
Then Madrigal suffered a dislocated and broken shoulder during one of the Mets' first spring training games and is now expected to miss a large portion of the 2025 season.
This unfortunate injury gives the Mets two options: move forward with either Acuña or McNeil at second base or sign someone else in free agency. Many fans would want the latter, especially if that free agent is beloved infielder Jose Iglesias, who produced a successful campaign with New York in 2024.
While Mets' front office hasn't shown much interest in re-signing Iglesias, MLB insider Jon Heyman made it clear that he thinks the move makes sense during a recent segment of his Bleacher Report live show.
"Doesn't this guy deserve a major league deal?" Heyman said of Iglesias. He later added, "To me, the Mets, now with Madrigal now out, definitely... depth would be great if they could sign him. I know they're at the Steve Cohen tax... but to me, that would make great sense. Could be a low base, whatever, but that depth played last year when McNeil got hurt.
"Iglesias stepped in and was better than McNeil, let's be frank about it. He was better, the team rallied, it wasn't just the 'OMG' song, he played exceptionally well," Heyman added. "I would think that he should be able to get a major league deal."
Perhaps the Mets will change their mind and decide to bring Iglesias back before Opening Day.