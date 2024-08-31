Inside The Mets

Mets Receive Promising Updates on Integral Pitchers

The Mets got good news on two of their starters as the pennant race heats up.

May 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets logo on the sleeve of J.D. Martinez during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
As the New York Mets battle for a playoff spot, two key players are progressing towards their return.

Before the team took the field on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided updates on starting pitchers Christian Scott and Kodai Senga, both of whom are on the injured list with a right elbow sprain and left calf strain, respectively.

Mendoza confirmed that Scott took the mound for the first time on Thursday, partaking in a bullpen session in which he threw only fastballs and changeups. It should be 2-3 more days before New York's prized pitching prospect throws another bullpen, but he is expected to throw all of his pitches for the next session.

As for Senga, the Mets' skipper said that the 31-year-old is playing catch "like normal" and is throwing from 90 feet.

It is worth mentioning that due to how late it is in the season, both pitchers will have limitations if they successfully recover from their injuries.

While Mendoza expects Scott to return during the regular season, he likely won't be built up enough to serve as a starting pitcher. This can still serve as an advantage, though, as using Scott as a reliever down the stretch would be a major upgrade to the Mets' bullpen.

Meanwhile, Senga is expected to be done for the regular season; he is eligible to be activated off the injured list on September 25, but it's unlikely that he'll be fully recovered by then. However, if the Mets can make the postseason, they could have their electric ace ready as a significant X-factor.

New York is currently just three games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League, but they also trail the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks by five games for the first and second spots after going 4-3 against them over the past week. If Scott can make his way back, the Mets will have a key piece to help them chase down the teams ahead; likewise, Senga's return can be the difference between the Mets missing the playoffs or making a deep run.

