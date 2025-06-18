Mets reliever Brooks Raley impresses in rehab game
Brooks Raley is inching closer towards a return to the New York Mets.
On Tuesday, Raley took the mound for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets; this marked the beginning of a rehab assignment for the 36-year-old southpaw, which was confirmed by the big league club the night before. Raley had been recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in May 2024.
Read More: New York Mets lefty Brooks Raley set to begin rehab assignment
In his rehab game, Raley only pitched the first inning against the Palm Beach Cardinals but looked exceptionally sharp. The veteran lefty threw 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes and punched out a pair of batters. Although he allowed a hit, Raley managed to keep the Cardinals scoreless.
The most notable takeaway of the lefty's performance was a surprising increase in velocity. Raley's first pitch was a 92 mph sinker; he averaged just 88.9 mph on fastballs in his brief action last season, while his average fastball in 2023 was 89.9 mph. He also mixed in a cutter, slider, and changeup, with the cutter reaching 88 mph.
Raley's return from injury will be a much-needed reinforcement for New York's bullpen; while the unit has excelled this year, it has dealt with a rash of injuries. Notably, A.J Minter (torn lat) and Danny Young (Tommy John surgery) were lost for the season, which currently leaves Jose Castillo as the only left-handed reliever on the team.
The 36-year-old has proven himself in his Mets tenure despite his 2024 season being cut short. In just eight games last year, Raley accumulated 0.3 fWAR and did not allow a run while allowing only two hits. In 2023, his first year in Queens, the southpaw was excellent with a 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts against 25 walks over 66 appearances and 54.2 innings.
During the offseason, the Mets signed Raley to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026. If the veteran can perform well upon returning to the majors, then New York may have one less trade to make when upgrading the bullpen at the deadline, while they can also consider keeping the lefty for another year.