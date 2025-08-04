Mets reportedly faced obscene asking price for Luis Robert Jr.
One of the areas of their roster that the New York Mets were looking to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline was center field, and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox was consistently connected to them.
An All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2023, Robert has immense upside and the skill to be an impact player. There was certainly a chance he could have helped change the tides of the National League East race and give the Mets a clear edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
However, that version of Robert has not been seen since the 2023 season ended. In 781 plate appearances across 2024 and 2025, the 28-year-old has a .222/.289/.368 slash line with an 85 OPS+ (100 is considered league average). The power/speed combination is there with 25 home runs, 28 doubles, and 52 stolen bases, but the inconsistency is maddening.
Given the immense upside he does possess, it wouldn’t have been hard for the Mets to convince themselves he was an upgrade over what they currently had to use in center field and was worth taking a swing on. However, the White Sox weren’t going to give him away for free.
Rumors swirled that they were seeking a Major League player and two prospects in return for their starting center fielder. After the deadline passed, Mark C. Healey of The Rockaway Wave reported that the White Sox asked New York for right-handed pitching prospect Jonah Tong in any deal for Robert.
Parting ways with Tong, one of the fastest rising prospects in the game, in exchange for the 2023 version of Robert may have generated some legitimate conversations. But for the current, 2025 version of the former All-Star?
That was likely a non-starter and could be as big of a reason that the Mets pivoted to acquiring Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles instead. Landing the 30-year-old center fielder cost New York three prospects, but only one of them was ranked inside the top 30.
Even if Mullins doesn’t have the upside of Robert, the difference in asking price was more than enough to make that deal worthwhile compared to negotiating with the White Sox.
In the end, Robert stayed put with Chicago and has a pair of $20 million club options over the next two seasons.