Mets Reportedly Increase Juan Soto Offer Into Historic Range
The entire baseball world is waiting to see where free agent superstar Juan Soto will end up in 2025 and beyond, and the New York Mets are making their intentions clear about signing the slugger.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Mets and the New York Yankees remain the two most heavily involved teams in signing the 26-year-old for a record contract that could well exceed $700 million.
"The Yankees and Mets both remain heavily involved in the five-team Juan Soto Derby, with both clubs recently upping offers into the $710 million-$730 million range — MLB record territory — as it’s believed the sweepstakes could be within a day or two of an historic conclusion," Heyman wrote.
Soto's potential record-breaking contract is also expected to surpass Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract, which he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.
Heyman is also reporting that the Mets are believed to be offering Soto a slightly higher contract than their cross-town rivals. Still, Heyman also sees the outfielder not necessarily taking the highest exact bid as teams like the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have also placed competitive bids.
"It is believed the Mets may be slightly higher as of Saturday night, but the respective offers appear to be within shouting distance," Heyman wrote.
Soto was dealt to the Yankees last December from the San Diego Padres and in his walk year for the Bronx Bombers, the star slugger had arguably his best season in the major leagues, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI in 157 regular games.
The Mets had a magical season in 2024. After many expected last season to be a transition year, the Amazins' won 89 games and made it to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 before falling to the Dodgers in six games.
With the Mets reportedly looking to lock up Soto for a deal potentially hovering around $730 million, they could be in for another deep playoff run in 2025 if they lure the outfielder to Flushing.