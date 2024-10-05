Mets Reveal NLDS Roster; Two Key Pitchers Added
The New York Mets have arrived in Philadelphia after a thrilling Wild Card Series victory on Thursday night.
Their NLDS roster remains largely the same, except for two key additions—one of which came as a surprise during manager Carlos Mendoza’s Friday press conference.
Ahead of Saturday’s 4:08 p.m. ET Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets announced that right-handers Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill will replace relievers Max Kranick and Huascar Brazobán on the roster.
Senga, 31, is set to start Game 1, making his first appearance since July 26, when he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two runs, and struck out nine before injuring his left calf while fielding his position. That was his only start of the regular season after beginning the year on the injured list with a posterior capsule strain in his shoulder; Senga was close to returning late in the season but was set back by triceps tightness during a Triple-A rehab start on September 21.
Megill, 29, was left off the Wild Card roster after throwing 100 pitches the day before the series began, helping the Mets clinch a playoff spot in a doubleheader opener against the Atlanta Braves. In 2024, he appeared in 16 games (15 starts), posting a 4-5 record with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP over 78 innings. Megill could either start or relieve, potentially serving as a piggyback option to Senga, who is unlikely to pitch deep into the game due to having limited time to build up his pitch count.
By adding Senga and Megill, the Mets are reducing their traditional bullpen depth. Brazobán, 34, made 19 appearances for New York after being acquired from Miami on July 30, finishing with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP over 21 innings. Kranick, 27, was a surprise addition to the Wild Card roster after spending the season in Triple-A. However, like Brazobán, he did not appear in any of the three Wild Card games.
Along with Megill, left-handed starter David Peterson is another candidate for bulk work out of the bullpen. Peterson closed out the series clincher in Milwaukee, throwing just eight pitches. The Mets will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players.