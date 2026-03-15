Francisco Lindor Assesses How David Stearns Handled Mets Offseason

New York Mets fans were given a treat on March 15, as they got to watch star shortstop Francisco Lindor playing in a Grapefruit League game for the first time this spring.

Lindor has missed all of spring training to this point because he suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand, which required surgery in the middle of February. Lindor has been progressing very fast, and the Mets' training staff obviously believed that he was ready to take the field for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This meant Lindor would finally get to play alongside several of the Mets' main acquisitions this offseason, such as third baseman Bo Bichette (who was facing his former team), who the team signed in free agency, and second baseman Marcus Semien, whom New York traded for in exchange for Brandon Nimmo.

Francisco Lindor (12), Bo Bichette (19), and Marcus Semien (10). | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Lindor also got to play with Brett Baty at first base, which is a position that has been foreign to Baty before this spring.

Francisco Lindor's David Stearns Sentiment Speaks Volumes After Mets Offseason

Lindor spoke with the media after Sunday's game, which New York won by a score of 8-1. After being asked about how he thinks Baty has looked at first base and at right field, and whether he's confident he can make an impact this season, Lindor said, "100%. I'm very confident about his skills on the field. I feel like he can play anywhere. He's going to help us a ton. He had a good year last year, and I feel like he's going to have an even better year this year," per an X post from SNY.

"It was cool to play with Bo, with Marcus, with Baty, in the infield. At one point, I looked to my side, I'm like, 'Wow, I've got a shortstop next to me, so I don't have to cover that one.' Looked to my left, I'm like, 'I've got another shortstop on my left side.' It was fun. It was a good day. It was a cool day.

"Stearns did a good job this offseason, and I'm excited for this year," Lindor concluded.

Francisco Lindor talks about Brett Baty as the Mets' super-utility player this year and the Mets' infield as a whole:



"I'm very confident about his skills on the field. I feel like he can play anywhere. He's going to help us a ton. He had a good year last year and I feel like… pic.twitter.com/v9YwJON1aR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 15, 2026

Stearns will surely appreciate this approval from Lindor, especially because he had been getting criticized for not making enough offseason moves before the team signed Bichette and traded for Luis Robert Jr.

Now the hope is that these players can all stay healthy and perform to their potential this season.

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