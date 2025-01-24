Mets Scouting Lefty Reliever Tyler Matzek as Bullpen Option
The New York Mets are still in the left-handed relief market.
Roughly a week ago, the Mets lured high-leverage southpaw A.J. Minter away from the Atlanta Braves, their hated NL East rival. Now, New York has their eyes set on another Braves lefty, albeit one who is a bit rusty.
According to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, the Mets sent scouts to watch the bullpen session of free agent Tyler Matzek on Thursday in Irvine, California. Other teams (and suitors) who were present for the 34-year-old's throwing showcase include the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies; the general takeaway was that Matzek looked "strong and healthy".
Matzek's major league journey is an interesting one, as he pitched for the Colorado Rockies in 2014 and 2015 but wouldn't return to a big league mound until the Braves placed him on the 2020 Opening Day roster. That season, he became a key cog in an emerging bullpen, posting a 2.79 ERA and striking out 43 batters in just 21 relief appearances and 29 innings of work.
In 2021, Matzek was integral to the Braves' eventual World Series triumph. Despite an 0-4 record in the regular season, the lefty accumulated 77 strikeouts and a 2.57 ERA in 69 games and 63 innings. He was even better in the playoffs, toeing the rubber 13 times and pitching 15.2 frames, while logging a miniscule 1.72 ERA, 0.87 FIP, 0.89 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts against just four walks (one of which was intentional).
Unfortunately, Matzek was plagued by injuries in the 2022 season; although he still made 42 total appearances with a 3.50 ERA, he only struck out 36 batters while walking 29. Dealing with shoulder inflammation that cost him over a month, the southpaw developed elbow problems that culminated in Tommy John surgery during the Braves' playoff exit in the NLDS, which subsequently cost him all of 2023.
Matzek returned in 2024 but was shelled to the tune of a 9.90 ERA in 11 games, while a still-barking elbow resulted in another stint on the injured list. At the trade deadline, he was shipped off to the San Francisco Giants, but was eventually released and returned to Atlanta by the end of the year.
Despite Matzek's recent injury woes, it makes sense for the Mets to be a suitor for him. As of now, New York has only two left-handed pitchers in their bullpen, those being the recently-signed Minter and Danny Young; Minter also battled injuries last year, making it even more integral for the Mets to acquire bullpen depth.
If the Mets want to progress even further into the playoffs than they did last season (making a deep run to the NLCS before finally succumbing to the Dodgers), their current priority should be to find quality relievers, as the severe inconsistency of the bullpen caused them trouble throughout 2023 and was ultimately their downfall in October. Getting a proven, high-strikeout arm like Matzek should help in that regard.