Mets' Sean Manaea assesses latest difficult start
Sean Manaea was the latest New York Mets starter to struggle on the mound.
While the Mets were able to hold off the Detroit Tigers on Monday, winning a 10-8 slugfest, Manaea once again failed to give New York any results or length.
The lefty's outing started out by giving up a solo home run on the first pitch he threw to Jahmai Jones. That was a sign of things to come for Manaea on the afternoon, as he lasted just 3.2 innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits (including two homers) and one walk, while striking out six.
It's been a frustrating season for Manaea, which started with him missing nearly the first four months of the regular season with an oblique strain he suffered during spring training. After posting a 2.03 ERA during his first four outings of the season, the 32-year-old now holds a dismal 7.81 ERA over his last six starts and has yet to go past six innings in any of his starts this year.
Manaea was asked about his continued struggles when he met with reporters following Monday's game.
"I have no idea," he said bluntly. "Feel like I'm doing all the right things, but it's just not working out right now.
Manaea becomes the latest Mets starter to continue to struggle and fail to give any length, as Kodai Senga's woes since coming back from injury continued on Sunday against the Miami Marlins. He lasted just 4.2 innings against Miami, allowing five earned runs on seven hits (including a home run) while falling to 0-3 over his last six starts with a 6.18 ERA.
Both Manaea and Senga entered the 2025 campaign perhaps as the aces in the Mets' rotation. They have been anything but that as of late, with the Amazins' seeming to now rely on rookies Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, who have both impressed during their brief starts to their big league careers.
"They're part of the rotation, so our job is trying to find a way to help them," manager Carlos Mendoza said on Manaea and Senga's struggles.
With the Mets currently in the middle of a 10-game road trip against the aforementioned Tigers, followed by a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (their closest pursuer in the playoff race) and a four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets can't afford to have Manaea continue to struggle along with Senga, even if they were able to slug their way to a win on Monday.
"I have high expectations for myself. I know this organization does," Manaea said. "Everyone's pulling their weight, everyone's doing their thing and I'm just not. It's very frustrating."