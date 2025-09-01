New York Mets decide on September call-ups
The New York Mets have announced their September call-ups.
On Monday morning, the Mets officially recalled versatile infielder Luisangel Acuña and right-handed reliever Justin Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse. With MLB rosters expanding to 28 players, no corresponding moves were necessary ahead of New York’s 1:10 p.m. series opener against the Detroit Tigers.
Acuña, 23, had been with Syracuse since the Mets optioned him to Triple-A on Aug. 18. He spent nearly all of August in the minors, aside from briefly rejoining the Mets as the 27th man for the Little League Classic in Williamsport — where he played two innings at second base but did not receive a plate appearance.
In 79 big league games this season, Acuña has hit .239/.295/.283 (.578 OPS) with seven doubles, seven RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts. The 5-foot-8 speedster has also appeared in 28 Triple-A games, producing a .303/.347/.385 (.732 OPS) with seven doubles, 10 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. He has yet to homer at any level this season, including spring training.
Last season, Acuña was called up for his MLB debut in mid-September while shortstop Francisco Lindor dealt with a back issue. He hit .308/.325/.641 (.966 OPS) with three home runs, six RBIs and a 166 wRC+ over 14 games, earning a spot on the postseason roster — though he was used primarily as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch runner in October.
Acuña earned National League Rookie of the Month honors for March/April after making the Mets’ Opening Day roster this spring. Though he has since cooled off and been optioned multiple times, he provides New York with added speed off the bench and a capable defender at second base, shortstop, and center field.
Hagenman, 28, has also split the 2025 season between Syracuse and New York. The right-hander gives the Mets an eight-man bullpen again and is capable of covering multiple innings, though his usage will likely be limited to lower-leverage spots.
In seven appearances (one start) with the Mets this season, Hagenman has posted a 3.26 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and two walks over 19.1 innings. In a larger sample with Syracuse, he owns a 6.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 across 19 appearances (11 starts).
Time will tell whether one or both players remain on the major league roster for the entire month. When rosters expanded last September, the Mets initially turned to a pair of veterans — Alex Young and Pablo Reyes — to fill the two extra spots, but Reyes was designated for assignment in favor of Eddy Alvarez just eight days later.
The Mets currently have catcher Francisco Álvarez, designated hitter Jesse Winker, and outfielder Jose Siri all working their way back from injuries, which could impact Acuña if all three return. They may also consider, at some point, calling up No. 5 prospect Brandon Sproat or other veteran Triple-A pitchers if they run short on available arms.