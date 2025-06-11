Mets' Sean Manaea improves in second rehab start
After an uneasy first rehab outing, New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea fared much better during his second rehab start for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.
Manaea was sharp on Tuesday during his latest rehab outing for Brooklyn against the High-A Asheville Tourists. The lefty struck out four batters over 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up two hits while issuing one free pass as he works his way back from a right oblique strain he suffered during spring training.
This outing starkly contrasted with Manaea's previous rehab start on Friday against the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks. The 33-year-old lasted only 1.2 innings during that outing, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits with two strikeouts.
Manaea is now one step closer to making his much-anticipated return to the Mets rotation after he had a career year last season during his first year in New York. In 32 starts for the Amazins' in 2024, Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts across a career-high 181.2 innings.
The veteran lefty also had a nice postseason for the Mets. Manaea picked up his first career postseason win during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he struck out six batters over 7+ innings. He followed that up with another sharp outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS, when he allowed three earned runs over 5+ innings with seven punchouts.
Manaea's great first season in Flushing, Queens, resulted in the Mets re-signing their newfound ace on a three-year, $75 million deal during the offseason. He hasn't gotten the opportunity to pitch yet this season, but when he does, Manaea would fortify a rotation that is already among the best in the game.