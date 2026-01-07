Mets among most aggressive suitors for Kyle Tucker

It appears the New York Mets have joined a small group of teams that are aggressively pursuing Kyle Tucker.

In a January 6th post on X, MLB analyst and former GM Jim Duquette reported that the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays are "the most aggressive suitors" for Tucker. Duquette added that "nothing appears to be imminent, but there is some distance between the other team[s] reportedly interested and the main three."

A League source has told me that the Mets, the Dodgers, and the Blue Jays are the most aggressive suitors for Kyle Tucker. Nothing appears to be imminent, but there is some distance between the other team reportedly interested and the main three, — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) January 7, 2026

Tucker has earned his place as the top free agent on the market and will almost certainly command the largest contract of this year's class. Going into the offseason it was generally believed that the 28-year-old outfielder would be looking to land a deal of ten-plus years, with ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicting an 11-year deal worth $418 million.

The four-time All-Star certainly could end up getting something in that range, but as the winter drags on with little reported momentum for Tucker's camp, many have wondered whether he would be willing to take a shorter deal with a high AAV. If this is the case, there are only a few teams in the league that can and would be willing to stretch their payroll to land the slugger.

The Mets, of course, fit that bill. Last offseason proved that David Stearns and Steve Cohen would be willing to go where others wouldn't to land Juan Soto to his massive 15-year deal. So far this offseason, the club has gone the opposite direction, shedding close to $60 million (2025 luxury tax) between three players in Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil. With these expensive but impactful players gone, the Mets now have both the need and flexibility for a player like Tucker.

But according to Duquette's report, New York's main competition will be Los Angeles and Toronto, both of whom have proven a willingness to spend freely in the name of improving their roster. Not much has to be said about the Dodgers' spending habits, and the club has already added to their embarrassment of riches by stealing Edwin Diaz away from the Mets.

The same can be said for the Blue Jays, who have already given Dylan Cease a seven-year, $210 million deal and signed Kazuma Okamoto to a four year, $60 million contract after coming up short in the World Series. Even with these moves, the club remains linked to top remaining free agents Tucker, Alex Bregman, and Bo Bichette and appears likely to land another big-name free agent.

While Cohen's Mets could win a bidding war with anyone, it doesn't mean they will. Stearns has already shown a proclivity to be frugal with this year's moves, and it was generally expected that New York would be in on Cody Bellinger as a cheaper, more versatile alternative to Tucker. The Mets are still seen as top suitors for Bellinger, but the reported shift in Tucker's market could cause a change of course for the big market club.

It's unclear what it would take to land Tucker, but if the Mets can pull it off, it would certainly be a huge boost for the 2026 lineup and beyond. In each of his last five seasons, the lefty slugger has added at least 4.6 fWAR and blasted over 20 home runs. If it ends up being something in the three-year range with opt-outs, similar to what Bregman took with the Red Sox last season, expect Cohen to open the checkbook and match the asking price.

