Mets' Sean Manaea takes important step during rehab process
For as good as the New York Mets' starting pitching rotation has been this season, they're potentially one step closer to getting a much-needed reinforcement.
Speaking with reporters before Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that lefty starting pitcher Sean Manaea threw off the mound for the first time since suffering a setback from his right oblique strain. The second-year skipper for the Mets said that Manaea threw 15 pitches off the mound.
Manaea initially suffered his oblique injury on February 25, which resulted in him not only starting the season on the injured list but also not being able to make any starts during New York's spring training exhibition games. During his rehab, a setback caused him to be shut down from throwing for two more weeks.
This is certainly encouraging news for New York, as Manaea proved to be the Mets' best starter out of their rotation last season. The lefty hurler's breakout campaign led to him re-signing with the ballclub on a three-year, $75 million deal during the offseason.
Manaea initially signed a two-year, $28 million prove-it deal with the Mets on January 12, 2024, with an opt-out after the 2024 season. In 32 starts, the 33-year-old thrived in his first season pitching in Flushing, posting a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts across a career-high 184.2 innings. Manaea also had a strong postseason for the Mets as he earned his first playoff victory in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies.
While there is still no exact timetable on when Manaea will make his much-anticipated 2025 debut, let alone a rehab assignment, his return to the Amazins' rotation could only make their rotation more dominant. Entering Monday, the Mets' starting pitching ERA is 2.88, the best mark in all of baseball.