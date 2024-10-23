Mets Should Explore Trade For NL Contender's Promising Hurler to Bolster Rotation
The New York Mets have many questions about their starting rotation that they must address this offseason.
The most notable of which is the impending unrestricted free agency of Luis Severino and Jose Quintana, plus the fact that Sean Manaea will likely decline his player option and also become a free agent. Given that these three starters threw a combined 534 innings during the regular season and 50 postseason innings, the Mets must either re-sign some of these reliable hurlers or acquire outside arms to fill the void these three will have left.
While Mets' ace Kodai Senga is expected to be fully healthy come 2025 Spring Training, his missing almost all of their 2024 season due to injury is also cause for concern.
New York is expected to pursue starting pitchers through free agency. However, an intriguing three-team trade proposal suggested by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller in an October 23 article shows that the Mets have other ways of bolstering their rotation.
"NL East: New York Mets Receive RHP Bobby Miller from LAD
"NL Central: Cincinnati Reds Receive 3B Brett Baty from NYM
"NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers Receive 3B/SS Noelvi Marte from CIN," Miller wrote.
He added, "Heading into the 2023 season, all three of these players were rated top 30 inMLB.com's prospect rankings. Brett Baty was No. 21, Miller was No. 24 and Noelvi Marté was No. 29."
"The Mets wouldn't mind taking a flyer on Miller, as they are going to need to add several starting pitchers," Miller wrote. "And perhaps switching from Marté to Baty at third base could be the solution to what has been a non-stop revolving door at the hot corner for the Reds since trading away Eugenio Suárez in March 2022."
Miller had an abysmal season with the Dodgers, posting a 8.52 ERA in 13 regular season starts and a 16.20 ERA in 1.2 postseason innings pitched.
However, given that Mark Vientos' emergence at third base means there's no place for Brett Baty within the Mets' infield at the moment, perhaps they'd be willing to part ways with him to give Miller — who had a 3.76 ERA in 2023 — a chance for a bounce-back 2025 season within their rotation.