Mets Sign Intriguing Pitcher on Minor League Deal

The Mets continue to add pitching depth this offseason, as they signed a promising Japanese right-hander to a minor league deal.

Jul 30, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns speaks to the media about the MLB trade deadline before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Less than 24 hours after the New York Mets signed superstar slugger Juan Soto to a record-breaking $765 million contract, the team returned to adding depth to their pitching staff.

On Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that New York is signing Japanese right-handed pitcher Yuhi Sako on a minor-league deal.

Sako, 25, has not pitched in the major leagues throughout his career; he spent the 2024 season with the New Jersey Jackals and High Point Rockers of the Frontier and Atlantic Leagues, respectively. In 18 games (17 starts) last season, the righty had a 3.88 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 79 strikeouts in 92.2 innings pitched.

Before pitching in the Independent League, Sako made his professional debut for the Canberra Cavalry of the Australian Baseball League in 2023, pitching his age-22 and 23 seasons with them. The Japanese hurler was impressive during both years pitching in the league, as he posted a 2.14 ERA in 46.2 innings, allowing just 11 earned runs with 54 strikeouts in 27 appearances.

After his two-year stint in Australia, Sako went on to pitch in the Independent League in both New Jersey and North Carolina, making 40 appearances as both a reliever and starter. Over 140.1 combined innings pitched between the two clubs, the righty posted an impressive 3.40 ERA and had 130 strikeouts.

Sako now has a chance to prove to the Mets that he can carry the success he had in all three previous stops of his baseball journey. His road to the show is expected to continue with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets.

