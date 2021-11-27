Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Mets Sign Starling Marte To 4-Year Contract

    The Mets have signed Starling Marte to a four-year deal.
    The Mets' front office has been working overtime tonight.

    After adding Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha earlier in the evening, the Mets capped things off by signing center fielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal as the cherry on top of what has been a memorable Black Friday.

    MLB Insider Jon Heyman was first on the agreement and contract figures.

    Marte led the league with 47 stolen bases last season while playing for the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics. The 33-year-old slashed .310/.381/.458 with a .841 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

    Although he posted -4 defensive runs saved in center last year, he is still destined to slide into this spot in the Mets' outfield next season. This would bump Brandon Nimmo over to a corner position, but Marte also has the ability to play left field as well.

    Now, the Mets have two speedy table setters at the top of their lineup in Marte and Nimmo, which should improve the offense in 2022.

    It has been one week since Billy Eppler was introduced as the Mets' general manager. And It's safe to say that he has hit the ground running upon arrival.

    Between Marte, Canha and Escobar, the Mets spent a total of $124.5 million today.

