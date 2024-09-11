Mets' Slugger Sends Clear Message About Moving Down in Lineup
The top half of the New York Mets' starting lineup during yesterday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays looked much different than it has in a long time.
Starting center fielder Brandon Nimmo was hitting fifth in the batting order. This was not just the first time Nimmo has hit below the four-hole in the lineup this season, but the first time he has done so since 2021, per SNY.
This unprecedented switch worked out well for New York in the first inning, as Nimmo smacked a single to center field that scored Francisco Lindor. Although this was Nimmo's only hit of the day, and ultimately wasn't enough for the Mets to secure a win.
Nimmo is well-known among Mets fans for his affable and optimistic attitude. This is why it wasn't surprising that he appeared to have no problem with hitting down in the lineup for the first time in three seasons.
“I really don’t care where I hit because the game is going to dictate the situations," Nimmo said postgame, per Metsmerized Online. "If you are in the top three, then you know you are going to get an at-bat in the first inning. Other than that, you really just don’t know how things are going to fall during a game.
"I’m not too concerned with where I’m hitting,” he added.
Nimmo moving down the batting order is likely due to his struggles at the plate this month. Through nine games in September, Nimmo is hitting .167 with a .435 OPS and no home runs.
Yet, his .730 OPS this season suggests that Nimmo is just cold at the moment and is likely to turn things around soon.
What's for sure is that the Mets could use Nimmo catching fire for their final playoff push over September's second-half.