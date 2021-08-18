Mets Snap 5-Game Losing Streak Behind Kevin Pillar's 12th Inning Homer To Avoid Getting Swept By Giants

The Mets came back in the ninth, before taking the lead twice to steal a win in extra innings and snap their five-game losing streak, to avoid getting swept by the Giants.

The Mets are now back to .500 at 60-60 on the season, and barring the outcome of the Braves and Phillies' games tonight, the Amazins' could find themselves 3.5 games back in the NL East.

With the Mets' offense looking lifeless for much of the afternoon, their bats woke up in the top of the ninth to tie the game against Giants closer Jake McGee on J.D. Davis' sacrifice-fly.

The Mets wasted a strong performance from Tylor Megill, who tossed six innings of one-run baseball, while striking out six. However, the bats came up big when trailing 1-0 down to their final three outs.

Although the Mets tied it up at 1-1, they couldn't take the lead in the ninth. This saw closer Edwin Diaz handle the ninth, where he tossed a quick seven-pitch, 1-2-3 inning.

As a result, the Mets found themselves playing in extra innings for the third time in the last six games.

In the top of the 10th and the go-ahead run on second to start the inning, Jonathan Villar got thrown out at third on Patrick Mazeika's sac-bunt attempt. This brought Kevin Pillar to the plate, who cranked a shot to the left field wall, but was robbed by LaMonte Wade on a leaping catch.

After Brandon Nimmo singled to keep the inning alive, Jeff McNeil grounded out to send the game to the bottom of the 10th.

This allowed Diaz, who was looming on deck, to stay on for the bottom half. And while the Giants moved the go-ahead run to third with one-out on a fly ball, before Diaz hit Austin Slater with a pitch, the right-hander got out of a jam with a pop-out and fly-out to send the game to the 11th.

That's when Travis Blankenhorn moved the go-ahead run over to third, and Michael Conforto smoked a clutch double to give the Mets a 2-1 lead off Tyler Chatwood.

Familia entered in the bottom of the 11th to try to secure the win with a one-run lead. But the right-hander gave up the lead to the first batter, as Tommy La Stella tied the game at 2-2 on an RBI single. Luckily, he was able to strand the go-ahead run in scoring position, which sent things to the 12th.

In the top of the 12th, Villar slashed what initially looked like the go-ahead hit, but the call was ultimately reversed, as it was ruled foul after review. After Mazeika reached on an infield single, Pillar got all of one, smashing a three-run homer off Chatwood to put the Mets back up 5-2.

But the Mets weren't finished there, as Jeff McNeil laced a two-out double, and newcomer Chance Sisco launched an RBI double on the first pitch he saw as a Met to extend the lead to 6-2. This proved to be one of the Mets' biggest offensive innings of the season.

Jake Reed then came on to once again try to secure the win for the Mets with a four-run lead. And Reed got the job done by setting the Giants down 1-2-3.

In what started off as another unproductive game for the offense, the Mets seemingly caught a break when Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani exited the game after just 1.1 innings due to an ankle injury. However, San Francisco's bullpen held them in check, following DeSclafani's exit, and the Mets' offense did not pickup their second hit until the top of the sixth.

The Giants' bullpen retired 15 of the first 17 batters they faced until Jonathan Villar reached on an infield single in the top of the seventh.

As for the Mets, Megill's lone blip came in the top of the third, when the Giants ripped off three straight hits, which ended with an RBI double from LaMonte Wade, which gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead.

Miguel Castro and Trevor May combined to toss two scoreless innings in relief, the Mets had their last chance in the top of the ninth with their heart of the order up.

After getting the tying run on first base via a hit by pitch, Michael Conforto produced a single that sent Pete Alonso to third base with nobody out. And that's when Davis' sac-fly tied the game at 1-1.

On a day that saw team owner Steve Cohen blast the Mets' hitters on Twitter for being 'unproductive,' the Amazins' woke up late with all six of their runs coming in the ninth inning or later.

The Mets were able to avoid back-to-back sweeps with one of their biggest wins of the year.