Mets Star J.D. Martinez Shares Surprising Opinion About Subway Series
The Subway Series is upon us, but this New York Mets' star is unmoved by the hype.
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, a former member of the Boston Red Sox who is no stranger to rivalries with the New York Yankees, doesn't see anything different about this upcoming cross-town series.
As Martinez told Mike Puma of The New York Post:
“I don’t think anything about that," Martinez said. "They used to do this to me with the Yankees-Red Sox series. I am like, ‘Who is pitching and what does he throw?’ That is all I care about.”
So there you have it, Martinez does not care about the cross-town rivalry between the Mets and Yankees. The All-Star slugger just sees it as any other series, and a usual matchup.
Martinez has been one of the Mets' best hitters this season, and is red-hot as of late. In his last 15 games, the 36-year-old is batting .309 with a 1.015 OPS, four home runs and 17 RBIs. On the year, Martinez is slashing .290/.359/.511 with a .870 OPS, nine homers and 32 RBIs in 50 games.
Martinez missed close to a month of action to begin the 2024 campaign after signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets at the eleventh hour of Spring Training before back issues slowed his arrival to the big-league club even further. But since making his Mets debut, Martinez has made a major impact in the lineup, as expected.
As long as he continues to rake, the Mets should be in a solid position to capture a Wild Card spot in the NL this season.