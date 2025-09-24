Mets star youngster named Top MLB Prospect in Eastern League this season
The New York Mets are currently in a tough spot, fighting for their playoff lives after being marred in an extended slump for more than three months.
While the present is a bit bleak, there should be a lot of excitement about what the future holds. The Mets have a remarkably deep farm system: some peaks at what is to come have been provided in recent weeks, with the pitching trio of Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat making their big league debuts.
Read More: Mets' Jonah Tong makes case for MiLB Pitching Prospect of Year with historic output
Tong had a historic campaign, becoming the first player to lead the minor leagues in ERA and strikeouts in the same season since the current structure was introduced in 1963. He was named the Mets Minor League Player of the Year, and rightfully so.
Jett Williams named Top MLB Prospect of Double-A Eastern League
However, the talented righty wasn’t the only player to receive recognition for his performance down on the farm. Jett Williams, the No. 2-ranked player in the Mets organization behind outfielder Carson Benge, also received some hardware.
As shared by Ben Weinib of MLB.com, the 2022 first-round pick was named the Top MLB Prospect of the Eastern League. He was also named an All-Star as a utility player, logging innings at second base, center field and shortstop.
The No. 29-ranked prospect in baseball, it is easy to see why evaluators think so highly of him. After appearing in only 33 games in 2024 because of injury, Williams was able to showcase his dynamic skill set, making an impact in so many facets.
In 96 games and 421 plate appearances with Double-A Binghamton, he stuffed the stat sheet by recording a .281/.390/.477 slash line with 10 home runs, 29 doubles and five triples. His .390 on-base percentage was the second-best amongst qualified hitters.
Williams also had 37 RBI and 32 stolen bases, wreaking havoc with his speed and athleticism. Possessing an advanced approach at the plate, he also drew 62 walks and struck out only 96 times.
New York promoted him to Triple-A Syracuse, where he faced some challenges early on. In 34 games and 151 plate appearances, he had a .209/.285/.433 slash line. Despite the underwhelming numbers, he still had excellent counting stats with seven home runs, five doubles, two triples and two stolen bases.
Beginning the 2026 campaign in Syracuse is likely for Williams. But if he adapts to that level as quickly as he did in Double-A, he could be a contributor for the Mets at the big league level at some point next year.