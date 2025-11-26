One trade the New York Mets should make this offseason

The New York Mets are in need of an ace starting pitcher this offseason.

However, the free agent market isn't the most attractive place to hand out a long-term deal to a starter this winter. That's why the Mets should instead consider trading for a frontline starter.

One name that comes to mind is Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta who is entering the final year of his deal and is owed just $8 million in 2026.

The Mets would be better off waiting to dish out a long contract to either Peralta or Tarik Skubal in free agency next year as opposed to jumping the gun this offseason with a Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Dylan Cease or Michael King etc.

For that, the Mets should be all-in on acquiring Peralta if the Brewers make him available, which remains to be seen.

If Peralta can be had, the Mets could send versatile No. 3 prospect Jett Williams, No. 14 ranked prospect in left-handed starter Jonathan Santucci and Kodai Senga to Milwaukee for one-year of the Brewers' No. 1 arm.

While it would be difficult to part with Williams for a rental, the Mets recently acquired second baseman Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers for left fielder Brandon Nimmo. Francisco Lindor is also blocking Williams, a natural middle infielder who can play center field, at shortstop.

Similarly, the Yankees sent starter Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin to the Brewers last offseason in exchange for rental closer Devin Williams. But Peralta will cost more in terms of value given he is a frontline starting pitcher, and the Mets would potentially be offering two of their best prospects in return along with a bounce-back candidate in Senga.

The Mets' current rotation projects to be led by rookie phenom Nolan McLean, Senga, David Peterson, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes. Top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong serve as two key depth pieces.

Peralta, 29, is coming off a stellar All-Star campaign, where he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 3.64 FIP, 1.08 WHIP, 204 strikeouts and a bWAR of 5.5 in 33 starts (176.2 innings).

For his career, Peralta holds a 70-42 record and a 3.59 ERA, with all of his eight seasons having been spent with Milwaukee.

Peralta signed with the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2013. Mets current president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Peralta in a trade in 2015 when he was GM of the Brewers.

