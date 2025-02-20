Mets still have options available through free agency to bolster rotation
Even if the New York Mets and Jose Quintana don't end up reuniting, the team still has more options available through free agency.
The Mets entered spring training with one of the weakest rotations in the National League East. While the Philadelphia Phillies boast former Met Zack Wheeler at the top of their rotation containing four aces, and the Atlanta Braves have the two-headed Spencer dragon with Strider and Schwellenbach, the Mets have... Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga?
The unit doesn't match up well with the rest of the division, and the lineups they will have to face regularly compounds the issue. Losing Frankie Montas from the middle of the rotation hasn't helped either.
As Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI reported on Wednesday, there is mutual interest in a reunion with Jose Quintana; both the Mets and the 36-year-old southpaw are currently in talks. Should an agreement on a contract not be reached, however, there are more options that New York can pivot to instead.
Read more: Source: Mets, Jose Quintana have mutual interest in reunion
Kyle Gibson, Patrick Corbin, Andrew Heaney, and Lance Lynn stand out as the biggest names left in free agency. The first three pitchers are durable, with each of them throwing 160 innings or more last season, but none of them recorded an ERA below 4. As for Lynn, he posted a 3.84 ERA, but in only 117.1 innings.
The most useful free agent available could be Spencer Turnbull. The 32-year-old righty spent 2024 with the Phillies, serving as a starter and reliever before succumbing to a season-ending injury in June.
For his career, Turnbull has pitched to a 4.26 ERA across 356.2 innings in 78 games, with 338 strikeouts and a 106 ERA+. He's fared much better in Philadelphia than he has in Detroit, carrying a 2.65 ERA across 54.1 innings in 17 games with 58 strikeouts and a 154 ERA+, proving that he can still be a starting pitcher at the Major League level.
The success of Turnbull in 2024 did come in a small sample, but even with the expected regression, the veteran would still be a worthy addition to the back of the rotation. At this point in the offseason, any real additions for the front of the rotation would need to come through trade.
The Mets have many options available to them, and they need to look into taking at least one of them. With an already weak rotation and losing Montas for at least two months, they now hold one of the weakest units in the sport, and that does not bode well for them in the best division in MLB.