Mets' struggles shifting toward their bullpen
Nine runs usually win you a baseball game. However, for the New York Mets, it wasn't enough. Their bullpen imploded again in an 11-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday, their third straight defeat and 14th in their last 16 games.
Over the past two months, the Mets have found every way to lose. Whether it's a slumping lineup, shaky starting pitching, or costly defensive miscues, the Mets haven't played complete baseball in a while. But recently, the bullpen has taken center stage in their collapse.
Bullpen Breakdown
For much of the summer, the Mets' inconsistent and sometimes lifeless offense carried the blame. But that narrative has flipped as of late as New York is averaging 7.4 runs per game in its last five contests.
Now, it's New York's bullpen that was revamped ahead of the trade deadline that's at the forefront of the team's losing.
On Thursday against Atlanta, the Mets received 5.2 solid innings from Kodai Senga, only for prized acquisition Ryan Helsley to squander the lead, giving up two runs in the eighth inning.
On Friday, the Mets led 6-4 through five innings after a gritty outing from Sean Manaea. However, the bullpen was lit up for seven runs in the next three innings, including five in the seventh, by a combination of Tyler Rogers, Helsley, and Brooks Raley. New bullpen addition Frankie Montas also surrendered a run, giving up three hits and two walks in his bullpen debut.
Altogether, the Mets gave up two leads last night, and have blown eleven in their last seven games.
"It's hard to describe, especially with how much talent and elite arms that we've got back there," manager Carlos Mendoza said after Friday's loss.
At the deadline, New York built what was supposed to be a “super bullpen,” acquiring Helsley, Rogers, and Gregory Soto. But the group has been anything but super. In August, Mets relievers own a 4.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and have already given up eight home runs while blowing three saves.
The overuse is glaring: the last Mets starter besides David Peterson to pitch a full six innings was Clay Holmes back on June 7. With starters failing to go deep, the bullpen has been forced to carry an unsustainable load, and it’s starting to show.
However, the bullpen and the Mets collectively need to get things together immediately as the team's postseason hopes are in jeopardy, which was unfathomable when the team boasted an MLB-best 45-24 record through June 12.
New York is quickly losing ground in the NL East now six games back of Philadelphia, and have the Cincinnati Reds on their heels, leading them by just a half game for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.