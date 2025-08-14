Mets' Frankie Montas addresses move to bullpen
In what has been a disastrous first season with the New York Mets, Frankie Montas opened up about being moved to the bullpen.
In an exclusive interview with Joe Pantorno of amNewYork, Montas admitted that he is "OK" with being moved to the bullpen. Manager Carlos Mendoza announced this decision on Tuesday.
“Carlos hammered it out really good,” Montas said to Pantorno. “He let me know ahead of time so I can get myself prepared and also allow myself to get my mind prepared. I have a lot of respect for Carlos. If he thinks that’s the best way I can help, then I’m OK with it.”
New York signed the right-hander to a two-year, $34 million deal during the offseason, with an opt-out after this year. This free agent signing was always deemed a risky move for the Mets, with Montas having an injury history over the last couple of seasons, as well as struggling with consistency on the mound.
Both of those fears were realized for the Mets this season as Montas missed the first three months of the regular season when he suffered a high-grade lat strain during spring training. And once the 10-year veteran made his Mets debut, the results just weren't there. In just eight games (seven starts) for the Amazins' this season, Montas is 3-2 with a woeful 6.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts while allowing eight home runs in 36.2 innings.
While Montas does consider himself a starter, having been one for the majority of his big league career, he told Pantorno that he is willing to do anything to help his new team win with the Mets' season quickly falling off track.
"I told him I consider myself as a starter, but in the meantime, I feel like if that’s the way I can help this team, and contribute to get a win," Montas said. "I’m definitely willing to do it. I’m a great competitor. I take a lot of pride in the way I prepare myself for games."
Starting pitching has certainly been the Mets' Achilles heel over the last two months. David Peterson has been the only starter for the team to go six innings or more over the last 53 games, dating back to June 13.
Montas is now expected to be a bulk reliever alongside Paul Blackburn, who pitched in the final five innings for the Mets on Wednesday during their 11-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Blackburn's only blemish was a two-run homer to Marcell Ozuna in the sixth inning.
“If they say my name, I think I can go out there and get outs,” Montas said. “[I have to work on] the way I’m sequencing my pitches. I haven’t been able to hit my spots the way I wanted… I’m just trying to get better on that.”
Top pitching prospect Nolan McLean is now slated to take Montas' spot in the rotation on Saturday when the Mets take on the Seattle Mariners.