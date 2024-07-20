Mets’ Struggling All-Star Reveals Fresh Second-Half Hitting Approach
New York Mets second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil started the second half of his 2024 MLB season with a bang.
Two bangs, actually.
McNeil went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in the Mets’ 6-4 defeat against the Miami Marlins on Friday. This marked the first multi-home run game for the two-time All-Star since 2019, which could be a positive sign of things to come.
McNeil has been one of New York’s biggest disappointments at the plate thus far. The 2022 MLB batting champion was hitting .216 with a .590 OPS, five home runs, and 24 RBI entering the All-Star break.
But after adding two more homers to that tally on Friday, McNeil told SNY he has been working on a new hitting approach for the past few weeks.
"Just trying to impact the baseball, put good swings on it, not trying to aim the ball or go for contact," McNeil said of his fresh approach. "Trying to get a good pitch and put a good swing on it and let the results take care of itself."
McNeil added that he began “aiming” at the ball during his career-best 2022 campaign, which he’s convinced was detrimental to his swing.
"I feel like I was trying to hit line drives and keep the ball out of the air," McNeil continued. "Your swing gets a little messed up when you try to guide the ball. Lately, I’ve been trying to hit the ball wherever it’s pitched and hit it hard."
McNeil (who also robbed a home run in Friday’s loss) going 7-for-20 (.350) with two home runs and seven RBI over his last 7 games shows that this new approach is bearing fruit.
"Hopefully, I can use tonight to kickstart a good second half," he said on Friday.
Mets fans are hoping for the same.