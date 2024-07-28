Inside The Mets

Mets Surprisingly Trade Promising Prospect in Deal For Jesse Winker

The New York Mets landed a solid bat, but gave up one of their promising starting pitching prospects.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets landed a solid rental bat, but surprisingly gave up a promising minor league starting pitcher in the deal.

Late Saturday night, ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan reported that the Mets were acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker from the NL East rival Washington Nationals.

The Mets were looking for a lefty hitting outfielder and they got just that in Winker, who is having a good year, slashing .257/.374/.419 with a .793 OPS, 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 101 games.

However, the trade did cost the Mets a potential budding piece in the no. 17 ranked prospect in their farm system in right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Stuart. MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post was the first to report that Stuart was the chip headed to D.C. for Winker.

Stuart, who is still just 24-years-old, was pitching in Double-A Binghamton this season, and posted a 3.96 ERA and 90 strikeouts across 84 innings (17 starts) in 2024.

He is also coming off a strong campaign, where he went 7-2 with a 2.20 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched (21 starts) between High-A and Double-A.

The Mets had to give up something to get Winker, who should boost their offense down the stretch of the season as they push to solidify a spot in the postseason. That being said, Stuart could have potentially been an option for the big-league starting rotation in the next year or two, and Winker will be a free agent after the season ends.

The price is typically higher when trading within your division, however, a starter who is not too far off from the majors was a bit of a surprise in exchange for a player whose contract expires after 2024.

Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

