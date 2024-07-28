Mets Surprisingly Trade Promising Prospect in Deal For Jesse Winker
The New York Mets landed a solid rental bat, but surprisingly gave up a promising minor league starting pitcher in the deal.
Late Saturday night, ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan reported that the Mets were acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker from the NL East rival Washington Nationals.
The Mets were looking for a lefty hitting outfielder and they got just that in Winker, who is having a good year, slashing .257/.374/.419 with a .793 OPS, 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 101 games.
However, the trade did cost the Mets a potential budding piece in the no. 17 ranked prospect in their farm system in right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Stuart. MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post was the first to report that Stuart was the chip headed to D.C. for Winker.
Stuart, who is still just 24-years-old, was pitching in Double-A Binghamton this season, and posted a 3.96 ERA and 90 strikeouts across 84 innings (17 starts) in 2024.
He is also coming off a strong campaign, where he went 7-2 with a 2.20 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched (21 starts) between High-A and Double-A.
The Mets had to give up something to get Winker, who should boost their offense down the stretch of the season as they push to solidify a spot in the postseason. That being said, Stuart could have potentially been an option for the big-league starting rotation in the next year or two, and Winker will be a free agent after the season ends.
The price is typically higher when trading within your division, however, a starter who is not too far off from the majors was a bit of a surprise in exchange for a player whose contract expires after 2024.