Inside The Mets

Mets to host first ever Alumni Classic Game in September

The Mets will have some of their greatest players return for a three-inning game on September 13.

Logan VanDine

Aug 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Former Major League catcher Mike Piazza at Old Timers Day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Former Major League catcher Mike Piazza at Old Timers Day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets will be bringing back some of their franchise's greatest players this season for a very special day.

On Thursday, the Mets announced they will host their first-ever Alumni Classic Game on September 13. This game will go for three innings beginning at 3:10 p.m., before the Amazins' game against the Texas Rangers. This exciting news comes nearly three years after New York hosted Old Timers Day on August 27, 2022, the first time they held the event in almost 30 years.

This game will feature over 40 former Mets spanning the last decade of Shea Stadium and the first decade of Citi Field.

Some of the most notable players who will be playing for the Shea Stadium team are pitchers Pedro Martínez, Al Leiter, John Franco, and Billy Wagner. Position players include infielders Edgardo Alfonzo, Carlos Delgado, Robin Ventura, and Cliff Floyd, catcher Mike Piazza, and outfielders Carlos Beltràn and Endy Chàvez. Willie Randolph and Bobby Valentine will manage the Shea Stadium squad.

Outfielders Curtis Granderson, Juan Lagares, and Mike Baxter, starting pitchers Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Johan Santana, Bartolo Colón, and R.A. Dickey, and infielders Ike Davis and Asdrúbal Cabrera will be among the Citi Field team's players. Terry Collins and Jerry Manuel will serve as the team's managers.

Read More: Francisco Lindor has strong case to make first All-Star team with Mets

Since buying the Mets in 2020, owner Steve Cohen has made it a point to honor the franchise's former players. Under his ownership, the Mets have hosted the aforementioned Old Timers Day, while retiring Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden, and Darryl Strawberry's jersey numbers. They will also retire David Wright's number on July 19.

The Mets will now continue to honor some of their franchise's greatest players with this Alumni Game, and fans are certainly excited and feeling nostalgic about what to expect when these players take the field this September.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News