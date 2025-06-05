Mets to host first ever Alumni Classic Game in September
The New York Mets will be bringing back some of their franchise's greatest players this season for a very special day.
On Thursday, the Mets announced they will host their first-ever Alumni Classic Game on September 13. This game will go for three innings beginning at 3:10 p.m., before the Amazins' game against the Texas Rangers. This exciting news comes nearly three years after New York hosted Old Timers Day on August 27, 2022, the first time they held the event in almost 30 years.
This game will feature over 40 former Mets spanning the last decade of Shea Stadium and the first decade of Citi Field.
Some of the most notable players who will be playing for the Shea Stadium team are pitchers Pedro Martínez, Al Leiter, John Franco, and Billy Wagner. Position players include infielders Edgardo Alfonzo, Carlos Delgado, Robin Ventura, and Cliff Floyd, catcher Mike Piazza, and outfielders Carlos Beltràn and Endy Chàvez. Willie Randolph and Bobby Valentine will manage the Shea Stadium squad.
Outfielders Curtis Granderson, Juan Lagares, and Mike Baxter, starting pitchers Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Johan Santana, Bartolo Colón, and R.A. Dickey, and infielders Ike Davis and Asdrúbal Cabrera will be among the Citi Field team's players. Terry Collins and Jerry Manuel will serve as the team's managers.
Since buying the Mets in 2020, owner Steve Cohen has made it a point to honor the franchise's former players. Under his ownership, the Mets have hosted the aforementioned Old Timers Day, while retiring Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden, and Darryl Strawberry's jersey numbers. They will also retire David Wright's number on July 19.
The Mets will now continue to honor some of their franchise's greatest players with this Alumni Game, and fans are certainly excited and feeling nostalgic about what to expect when these players take the field this September.