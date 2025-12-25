Yankees shrug off Mets interest in star free agent

The New York Mets have had a lot of success signing former New York Yankees players over the past few offseasons.

The most notable example of this is when Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets last December. New York's top teams were reportedly the two finalists to sign Soto (who spent the 2024 season with the Yankees), and the Yankees were considered the favorite to sign him until he pivoted to the Mets at the last minute.

And Soto is far from the only ex-Yankees star who is now playing in Queens. Former Yankees closer Clay Holmes signed with the Mets as a starting pitcher last offseason, and both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver (who were key parts of the Yankees' bullpen in 2025) have since joined the Mets in free agency.

New York's two teams aren't done competing for a star player in free agency. Multiple reports have indicated that both teams are in on two-time All-Star and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who finished the 2025 season (his only one with the Yankees after being traded from the Chicago Cubs last offseason) with a .272 average, an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBI.

Yankees Confidence Sends Clear Message in Mets Free-Agent Chase

Bellinger makes a lot of sense for both New York teams in free agency, as both clubs don't have clear starters in center field and first base, which are two positions Bellinger plays very well. However, it doesn't appear that the Yankees are too concerned about the Mets poaching Bellinger this winter, which New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed in a December 25 article.

"The Yankees have made him their priority, and seem pretty confident that, unlike superstar Juan Soto, he won’t skip to Queens," Heyman wrote, which was excerpted in a December 25 X post from @FiresideYankees.

While the Yankees can convey confidence, the bottom line is that they probably don't know just how interested the Mets are in signing Bellinger. And if David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office feel like they need to sign Bellinger after losing Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil in their lineup this winter, there's no question they could provide Bellinger an offer he couldn't refuse.

The Yankees surely don't want the same thing to happen with Bellinger as it did with Soto last December.

