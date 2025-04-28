Mets top MLB.com's power rankings for the first time this season
The New York Mets have certainly exceeded expectations at the start of the 2025 season, entering play on April 28th with the best record in baseball at 19-9.
The torrid start has the Mets in first place in the National League East with a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Now, it has helped them earn some more love from the national media.
MLB.com's Power Rankings, which is voted on by a group of 10 contributors on the league's official website, now has the Mets atop the list at No. 1 for the first time this season. The Mets were third on last week's rankings, trailing both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
While topping the power rankings in April is not the end goal for the Mets, it is a good sign of a team playing excellent baseball in the early going. New York's 17 April wins tie the most for that month of the season in franchise history, and having at least 19 wins on the board before the calendar flips to May could be a huge leg up in the highly competitive National League.
Things have cooled a bit for the Mets, who have dropped two of their first three games against the Washington Nationals, including a disastrous finish on Sunday that saw their normally reliable bullpen blow a 7-1 lead in the late innings. Nonetheless, securing a series split today would move the Mets to 18 April wins, moving them within one of the National League record for most wins in the month.
This week sees the Mets head home for a brief three-game home stand against Arizona before hitting the road again for a weekend set in St. Louis. If the Mets can keep up their winning ways, they can continue to earn more respect nationally as a legitimate title contender.